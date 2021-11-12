Britney Spears hoping to be released from 13-year conservatorship
- Published
Britney Spears' conservatorship, the legal arrangement that has controlled many aspects of her life since 2008, could be ended by a judge later.
The pop star, 39, has asked a court to terminate the guardianship, which was set up by her father 13 years ago.
She has called it "abusive", and fans who have campaigned to #FreeBritney are likely to gather outside the LA court.
Her father has said it was "necessary", but has agreed it is now time for her "to re-take control of her life".
On Monday, the Baby One More Time and Toxic singer told her 35 million Instagram followers: "I haven't prayed for something more in my life.
"I know I've said some things on my Insta out of anger and I'm sorry but I'm only human... and I believe you'd feel the same way if you were me!"
It is not known whether she will appear in court in person on Friday or speak on the phone, as she did in June. That testimony led her father to agree to step aside, after she told the court the arrangement had "traumatised" her.
She added she had been drugged, forced to perform against her will and prevented from getting married and having more children.
A conservatorship is used for people who cannot make their own decisions and was put in place because of concerns about her mental health.
Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny will consider the request to end it, which is not opposed by any of the parties involved.
However the formal termination may be delayed if the judge decides Britney Spears should have a mental health evaluation, a common step before ending a conservatorship. Other medical, legal or financial hurdles could also hold up the process.
Another hearing has been set for 8 December to resolve any outstanding financial matters.
