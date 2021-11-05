Nicky Campbell praises co-host Rachel Burden on his last 5 Live Breakfast show
- Published
Nicky Campbell paid tribute to his "amazing friend" and co-host Rachel Burden as he presented his final Breakfast show on BBC Radio 5 Live.
The 60-year-old, who has fronted the show since 2003, is leaving to host a new phone-in programme on the network.
Burden thanked Campbell for being a "mentor and inspiration", noting that they "hadn't had a cross word".
Campbell will be replaced on the Breakfast show by former T4 presenter Rick Edwards.
During his final Breakfast programme, broadcast on Friday morning, Campbell was played highlights of his 18 years on the show.
The montage, which Campbell described as "amazing and embarrassing", included his coverage of major news events including general elections and the Brexit and Scottish independence referendums.
There are loads of things I could tell you about the show tomorrow (COP26, banning bonfires, ABBA, @RobbieSavage8) but for me it’s mostly about saying goodbye to this fella after ten years.— Rachel Burden (@rachelburden) November 4, 2021
He is, and I don’t say this lightly, a radio legend. @NickyAACampbell @bbc5live pic.twitter.com/gvH89Xt3F8
But it was when he was bidding farewell to Burden, his co-host since 2011, that Campbell became most emotional.
"You've been such an amazing friend," he said. "There have been times when I've come in here and things have been terrible in my life, and said 'you're going to have to do this today', and you've done it."
Writing on Twitter earlier this week, he said of Burden: "She's a brilliant journalist and wonderful friend. We've shared not just a studio but each other's worlds as well. We've had laughs, tears, banter and gin. I'll miss her so much."
Burden described Campbell as "a radio legend" ahead of their last programme.
Addressing him on air on Friday, she added: "You have been such an incredible friend to me. You've been a colleague, a mentor, an inspiration, you've taught me so much about radio. You've taught me to listen better, and how to respond to really bad quips.
"There have been weeks where I've spent more time with you than my husband, we haven't actually had a cross word, [although] there may have been a second of frosty silence on a couple of occasions. And that is such a privilege to be able to say that."
Campbell has previously hosted the show opposite Victoria Derbyshire and Shelagh Fogarty, but his on-air partnership with Burden has been the longest.
Great to be in the studio for the absolute radio legend @NickyAACampbell last @bbc5live breakfast show.— Simon King (@SimonOKing) November 5, 2021
I’ve shared my early mornings with him for around 12 years now and nothing wakes you up quick enough than his curveball questions and sharp wit 😂
Enjoy the lie in Nicky! pic.twitter.com/ZFVNMC1iD2
His final Breakfast programme was marked by tributes sent in or posted on social media by listeners and colleagues.
"It's going to be very odd waking up and not hearing Nicky Campbell's voice," tweeted 5 Live weekend breakfast host Chris Warburton.
"He's one of the truly great broadcasters and, luckily for me, also a friend. Him and Rach have been radio magic. I continue to learn so much from Nicky as a presenter. He's going… but really not very far."
Fellow weekend Breakfast presenter Eleanor Oldroyd added: "Nicky is one of the great radio presenters of our generation... no-one has fitted him on air as well as Rach. A special team."
Money saving expert and broadcaster Martin Lewis tweeted: "Listening to the tributes to the ridiculously clever Nicky Campbell on his last day presenting on @BBC5Live breakfast, it's quite emotional. He is a superb broadcaster and professional. Good luck to him and the station for the future."
Burden read out a letter from a listener who said: "I was made redundant in 2016 at the age of 63, it was very low. I discovered 5 Live and you became my friends. Thank you is not enough, I listen every day."
Listener Kath told Campbell he had "brought laughter and fun to even the darkest mornings", while Tim added: "So many years listening to you on my drive into work, it won't be the same."
Edwards will join Burden for the revamped programme, which will see the pair tackle a new big question every day and interview experts.
In a statement earlier this year, he joked: "I realise I have some big boots to fill - I checked, and Nicky Campbell's an eye-watering UK12!"
The programme will "continue to entertain, bringing listeners the very best of the BBC's sports coverage alongside with fan discussions and expert opinion, hosting big name celebrity interviews, and the most fascinating human stories from around the UK", the BBC said in a statement.
BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast will air from 0600 to 0900 every weekday, followed by Campbell's eponymous new phone-in programme.
Naga Munchetty and Adrian Chiles's current programmes will now start an hour later, airing from 1100 until 1300.
Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.