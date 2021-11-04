Lionel Blair: Veteran TV presenter and dancer dies at 92
Veteran entertainer, TV presenter and dancer Lionel Blair has died aged 92, his agent has said.
Blair, whose stage and screen career spanned eight decades, died early on Thursday morning.
Best known as a team captain of the TV game show Give Us A Clue, in recent years he appeared on shows such as Celebrity Big Brother.
Born in Canada in 1928, he moved to the UK as a young boy and began performing in air raid shelters in World War Two.
He grew up in Stamford Hill, north London, and was evacuated to Oxford when the war broke out.
His father died when he was 13 and the following year Blair began working as an actor, appearing in musicals with his elder sister Joyce.
But it was his self-taught dancing skills - inspired by watching Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers at the cinema and then copying their routines at home with Joyce - that Blair became best known for through his long career.
He took part in a comedic dance-off against Sammy Davis Jr at the Royal Variety Performance in 1961 - which he later called the highlight of his entire career - and ensured his presence as a regular on the bill at future royal shows.
He played the role of a choreographer in the Beatles film A Hard Day's Night and life imitated art as he became a sought-after choreographer for films such the 1969 comedy The Magic Christian.