Gucci Love Parade: Macaulay Culkin and Jared Leto among catwalk stars
- Published
Jared Leto, Macaulay Culkin and Billie Eilish were among the stars spotted at Gucci's Love Parade on Tuesday.
The fashion show saw Hollywood Boulevard transformed into a catwalk as the company showed off its latest looks.
Gucci's creative director Alessandro Michele debuted a string of new designs which epitomised Hollywood glamour.
The show's timing was unusual, in that it did not fall as part of the London, Milan, Paris or New York fashion weeks.
Michele announced in May 2020 that Gucci would abandon the traditional fashion calendar in favour of their own standalone shows twice a year.
Jared Leto was among several A-list actors who not only attended the show, but starred in it as one of the models.
The 49-year-old has a particular connection to the brand - he's set to play Paolo Gucci in the forthcoming film House of Gucci, which also stars Lady Gaga and Adam Driver.
British actress Jodie Turner-Smith wore an eye-catching red and green feathered coat from the designer's new collection.
Turner-Smith is best known for starring in Queen & Slim and earlier this year she played Anne Boleyn in a three-part series for Channel 5.
Perhaps the most surprising model to be spotted on the catwalk was Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin.
While his brother Kieran is currently starring in the third season of Emmy-winning drama Succession, Macaulay has kept a slightly lower profile in his adult life.
"The arrival of former child star Macaulay Culkin was something of a plot twist," said Vogue's Alice Cary. "[He] strode along Hollywood Boulevard in the suitably nostalgic combo of a Hawaiian shirt under a floral bomber jacket. The finishing touches? Seventies-style tinted sunglasses and a pair of horsebit clogs."
Gwyneth Paltrow and Dakota Johnson pose together at the Gucci fashion show in Hollywood. https://t.co/lLepuziBpK pic.twitter.com/mZaekhxowW— Variety (@Variety) November 3, 2021
One encounter which grabbed the headlines was between Gwyneth Paltrow and Dakota Johnson, who posed together for photographers.
Paltrow used to be the husband of Coldplay's Chris Martin, who is currently dating Fifty Shades of Grey actress Johnson.
The pair aren't often seen together but their good-natured exchange went down well on social media, with a video of them meeting being retweeted thousands of times.
Grammy-nominated singer Phoebe Bridgers wore a gothic black ensemble complete with snakeskin print boots.
Paul Mescal at the #Gucci fashion show in West Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/HKypoUna8m— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) November 3, 2021
Bridgers's boyfriend Paul Mescal, who starred in the BBC series Normal People, was also spotted at the event, and was photographed wearing a light blue suit as he arrived.
Jeremy Pope has a strong background as a theatre actor, but more recently he's starred in TV shows Hollywood and Pose, as well as the Oscar-nominated film One Night In Miami.
At the Love Parade, he wore a cowboy hat, fluorescent neon trousers, and a summery leaf-print shirt with a beige overcoat.
Lizzo and Miley Cyrus at the Gucci fashion show in Hollywood. https://t.co/lLepuziBpK pic.twitter.com/fjpSakoncq— Variety (@Variety) November 3, 2021
There was no shortage of pop singers at the event - Lizzo and Miley Cyrus were seen greeting each other on the converted pavement (or sidewalk). Cyrus also later ran into Billie Eilish, whose latest album hit number one earlier this year.
The pair took turns in sticking their tongue out for photographers at the event.
AS MAIORES! Billie Eilish e Miley Cyrus fotografadas no evento da #Gucci. pic.twitter.com/RAlEL275or— Info Billie Brasil (@InfoBillieBR) November 3, 2021
Finally, there was actress and director Olivia Wilde, schooling the whole world on how to look both glamorous and nonchalant while having her picture taken.
Olivia Wilde at the Gucci fashion show in Hollywood. https://t.co/lLepuziBpK pic.twitter.com/KeTGbkhAh5— Variety (@Variety) November 3, 2021