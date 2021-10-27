Budget: Liverpool gets £2m to develop another Beatles attraction
A new Beatles attraction could be built on the Liverpool waterfront after Chancellor Rishi Sunak pledged up to £2m as part of his 2021 Budget.
The money will allow the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority to develop a business case for the attraction.
However, the proposal has prompted a backlash from those who feel the money could be better spent.
The city already boasts destinations like The Beatles Story, the Cavern Club and the Liverpool Beatles Museum.
According to Liverpool's Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram, the proposed attraction would be a "globally significant" and "exciting immersive experience".
"It has the potential to become an unbelievably important tourist attraction, unlike anything on offer anywhere else in the world," he told the Liverpool Echo.
He said he had been lobbying the government for money since 2018.
The announcement was welcomed by Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, a Liverpool native, in a Twitter post making numerous references to Fab Four hits.
Oh! Darling. The government has Come Together to invest £2 million into a major new Beatles attraction. With a Little Help from My Friends at @hmtreasury and taxpayers support, we're getting the waterfront development in Liverpool going. That's something to Twist and Shout about. pic.twitter.com/kizHhhO6wp— Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) October 27, 2021
Liberal Democrat councillor Andrew Makinson was among its critics, saying the project is one "nobody in Liverpool is aware of asking for".
According to the Echo's political editor Liam Thorp, the news "has left many in the city questioning if what Liverpool really needs right now is another Beatles attraction, with families battling poverty and the cash-strapped city council struggling to make more savings".
Other existing locations for Beatles pilgrimages include Sir Paul McCartney and John Lennon's childhood homes, which are preserved by the National Trust, and Strawberry Field - a former Salvation Army children's home where the young Lennon used to play - which opened to the public in 2019.
Liverpool's waterfront also hosts a musical attraction in the form of the British Music Experience, although it is not exclusively Beatles-related.
The government said it would consider future funding for the new venue, depending on the business case that is presented.
