Sally Nugent replaces Louise Minchin on BBC Breakfast
- Published
Sally Nugent is to replace Louise Minchin as co-host of BBC Breakfast, the corporation has announced.
She will sit beside Dan Walker from Monday to Wednesday, after filling in for Minchin following her departure in mid-September.
Nugent said she was "absolutely thrilled" to be appointed, adding: "It's an honour to take the reins from Louise."
Nugent has worked as the show's sports presenter for the past decade.
Walker tweeted that he was "so happy" for her. "She is a brilliant presenter, massively popular with the team, an excellent journalist and a great friend," he wrote.
I am so happy for @sallynugent. She is a brilliant presenter, massively popular with the team, an excellent journalist and a great friend.— Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) October 27, 2021
Hopefully we’ll have many happy years on the #BBCBreakfast sofa together.
Oh… and she’s coming to #Strictly this weekend 🦞🙌🏻 https://t.co/K9eBFI9bM6
Born in Birkenhead, Nugent, 50, began her career at BBC Radio Merseyside and has previously worked at BBC North West Tonight and the BBC News Channel.
She said: "I'm absolutely thrilled to become the new presenter of BBC Breakfast and bring the nation the latest news, top entertainment guests and stories that matter every week."
Nugent won the scoop of the year award at the 2021 Royal Television Society Journalism Awards for her interview with footballer Marcus Rashford about his campaign to end child food poverty.
Her documentaries about Rashford and former rugby league player Rob Burrow's experiences with motor neurone disease were both nominated at this year's National Television Awards.
BBC Breakfast editor Richard Frediani said: "Sally has an impressive track record as an award-winning broadcast journalist and has secured a series of high-profile exclusive interviews in recent years.
"We are delighted to have her take her new permanent place in the studio alongside Dan, Charlie and Naga."
Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt will continue to present the programme in the latter part of the week.
When she presented her final edition of Breakfast last month, Minchin thanked the viewers for making her "feel welcome in your home and hearts".