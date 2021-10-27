Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas thanks viewers for 'lump' alert
Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas has thanked the BBC One show's viewers for helping her discover "concerning" symptoms in her body.
The TV star said several viewers had got in touch to say they thought they had spotted a lump under her arm.
She said she sought medical advice and has discovered her hormone levels are "not right" and she needs some scans.
"All in all a little concerning for my doctor," she said, adding that she had made a hospital appointment.
She wrote on Instagram that her doctor was "making an appointment to check certain odd things happening in my body".
She added: "I'll keep you all updated each and every one of you. Remember health is wealth so I'll be on top of these issues for the time being."
The former ballroom champion expressed gratitude "to each and every one of you who started me on this road".
In an accompanying video message, the 61-year-old said tests had shown her testosterone levels to be "ultra-high", her oestrogen levels "extremely low", and that she needs scans on her adrenal glands and ovaries.
The Strictly regular has spoken openly in the past about her family's history with breast cancer and had surgery to have breast implants removed in 2019.
Fellow judge Motsi Mabuse were among those to send messages of support, telling Ballas to "take care of yourself".
Co-host Tess Daly said she was "sending love", sentiments echoed by several other Strictly dancers and celebrity contestants.
Ballas and Mabuse will be seen again on Saturday's Halloween special alongside co-panellists Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke.
