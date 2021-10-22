Halyna Hutchins: Rising star of film industry was 'an incredible artist'
Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who died when actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on a film set, has been remembered as "an incredible artist".
Hutchins had been working as director of photography on the set of Rust.
American Cinematographer magazine had named her one of its rising stars in 2019, and she previously worked on 2020 independent superhero film Archenemy.
Archenemy director Adam Egypt Mortimer told BBC News the fact she would die on a set was "really unbelievable".
He said: "Halyna was an incredible artist who was just starting a career I think people were really starting to notice.
"The fact that she would be killed on a set in an accident like this is unfathomable. It just seems inconceivable."
I’m so sad about losing Halyna. And so infuriated that this could happen on a set. She was a brilliant talent who was absolutely committed to art and to film. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vcdFqHsGA0— Adam Egypt Mortimer (@adamegypt) October 22, 2021
Hutchins was born in Ukraine in 1979 and grew up on a Soviet military base in the Arctic Circle.
Her website said she grew up "surrounded by reindeer and nuclear submarines".
She entered the film industry after gaining a degree in international journalism from Kiev State University. After working on documentaries in the UK, she moved to Los Angeles, where she graduated from the American Film Institute conservatory in 2015.
She began working her way up in Hollywood, with credits on films including Blindfire, which she described as a "racially charged cop drama" written and directed by Mike Nell.
She also worked on horror feature Darlin', directed by Pollyanna McIntosh, which debuted at the SXSW film festival 2019.
Hutchins' most recent post on Instagram, from Tuesday, showed her riding horses on set.
Adam Egypt Mortimer added: "The level of protocol and safety that we tend to have on any production of any size, when you get down to handling weapons, guns, it's so involved that the fact that a gun went off and killed Halyna is both shocking from an industry point of view and just absolutely tragic from the point of view of knowing this amazing artist who suddenly not with us."
He talked about her "integrity of wanting to make cinema" and recalled a day working with her when the main actor was unable to work because he was unwell.
"We were going to have to make up something brand new on the day," he said. "I said, 'We're going to write something new'. She got so excited, she said, 'Oh we're going to shoot in the European style'.
"It was rising to challenge, working with what is around you to transcend the circumstance and turn it into art. That is the thing I loved so much about her, to see her grow as an artist.
"It was just wonderful to be able to collaborate with someone like that."
The American Film Institute Conservatory also paid tribute, posting: "Words alone cannot capture the loss of one so dear to the AFI community."
As is profoundly true in the art of cinematography, words alone cannot capture the loss of one so dear to the AFI community. At AFI, we pledge to see that Halyna Hutchins will live on in the spirit of all who strive to see their dreams realized in stories well told. pic.twitter.com/zhZphl81Us— AFI Conservatory (@AFIConservatory) October 22, 2021
American Cinematographer, a monthly magazine published by the American Society of Cinematographers, interviewed Hutchins in 2019.
She explained why she moved from journalism to cinematography, saying: "My transition from journalism began when I was working on British film productions in eastern Europe, travelling with crews to remote locations and seeing how the cinematographer worked.
"I was fascinated with storytelling based on real characters."
'Safety on set'
Her early life as a self-described "army brat" meant she was "already a movie fan because 'there wasn't that much to do outside'", the magazine added.
It said she gained "hands-on shooting experience from documenting her forays into such extreme sports as parachuting and cave exploration".
After her death, the magazine paid tribute to the film-maker, saying: "We're deeply saddened by the news from Santa Fe regarding the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Safety on the set should always be of paramount concern to everyone, especially when working with firearms."
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said its consulate in San Francisco was clarifying the circumstances of her death and working with US law enforcement.
"The consuls are also establishing contact with the relatives of the Ukrainian woman in order to provide the necessary legal and consular assistance," BBC News Ukrainian added.