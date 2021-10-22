Piers Morgan leaves ITV show Life Stories, with Kate Garraway taking over
- Published
Piers Morgan has announced he is to stop hosting his ITV show Life Stories.
In a tweet on Thursday, the presenter revealed that his former Good Morning Britain colleague Kate Garraway will take over the programme.
The news comes seven months after Morgan left GMB after controversially criticising the Duchess of Sussex.
Life Stories was his last remaining ITV project. He will now move to host a new global TV show for the Rupert Murdoch-owned News Corp and Fox News Media.
Piers Morgan's Life Stories began in 2009 and has seen him interview celebrities ranging from Sharon Osbourne and singer Cheryl to then-Prime Minister Gordon Brown.
BREAKING NEWS: I’m quitting Life Stories after 12 years and 100 shows. My final one will be with my fabulous friend @kategarraway and she will then present the remaining 3 planned shows of the next series as I leave ITV to host my new global daily show. It’s been a blast! pic.twitter.com/TN34uEZAdQ— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 21, 2021
"I'm quitting Life Stories after 12 years and 100 shows," he posted of the programme, which has also featured Captain Sir Tom Moore, Katie Price, Sir Richard Branson and Sir Keir Starmer.
"My final one will be with my fabulous friend Kate Garraway and she will then present the remaining three planned shows of the next series as I leave ITV to host my new global daily show. It's been a blast!"
In March, Morgan caused a stir by storming off and then permanently leaving Good Morning Britain following a row over comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex.
Media regulator Ofcom received a record 58,000 complaints about Morgan's comments that he "didn't believe a word" Meghan had told Oprah Winfrey about her mental health in an interview.
But ITV was cleared by Ofcom, with Morgan saying it was "ridiculous" that he had lost his job, and that the ruling was "a resounding victory for free speech".
The presenter's new show will air on the newly-announced talkTV in the UK, Fox Nation in the US, and Sky News Australia.
An ITV spokeswoman said: "We would like to thank Piers for over a hundred engaging, compelling and insightful Life Stories over the past 12 years where his interviewees have included the very best names in showbiz, business and politics.
"We wish him the very best of luck with all of his future ventures. Kate is a brilliant journalist and inquisitive interviewer and we look forward to her forthcoming three shows."
Garraway, who has recently documented her husband's long battle with coronavirus, said she was looking forward to taking over the reins.
"It's a big job, but I've always loved having the chance to talk to people, both on air and off," she said.
"Everyone has a story to tell and the wonderful thing about this show is that you have the airtime to delve into the areas of guests' lives that the viewers might not know about already.
"It's also a chance to understand more about the bits we do already know about (both good and bad) and hear it in their own words."
Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.