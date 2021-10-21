Strictly Come Dancing: Judi Love to miss this week's show with Covid-19
Loose Women's Judi Love has been ruled out of Saturday's Strictly Come Dancing after testing positive for Covid-19.
The presenter is the second contestant to come down with the virus in this series, after Tom Fletcher caught it a day after the first live show.
Judi and dance partner Graziano Di Prima have been in the dance-off for the past two weeks, but have been saved by the judges both times.
The pair will return next week, "all being well", a show spokesperson said.
Hey my lovelies it’s with great disappointment that I willl not be performing this weekend @bbcstrictly due to testing positive with Covid 19. Hoping to make a speedy recovery & dance for you next weekend. Stay safe & thank you for your well wishes #JudiLove #Strictly ❤️— Judi Love (@1Judilove) October 21, 2021
A Strictly statement said: "Judi Love has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating following the latest government guidelines.
"While Judi and Graziano will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend, Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that all being well, they will return the following week."
They had been due to perform the Cha Cha Cha to Physical by Olivia Newton-John on this week's show.
Tom and his partner Amy Dowden missed one week after they both tested positive.
Meanwhile, Robert Webb has withdrawn completely, saying he had "bitten off way more than I could chew", two years after having open heart surgery.
Former rugby star Ugo Monye is due back on the dancefloor this Saturday, however, after missing last week's show with back problems.