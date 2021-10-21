BBC News

Ed Sheeran: Singer to read CBeebies Bedtime Story about stuttering

Published
Image caption, Sheeran's latest singles Shivers and Bad Habits have both topped the UK chart

Ed Sheeran will become the latest star to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story, telling a story about a boy who has a stutter, much like he did as a child.

The musician will read I Talk Like a River by Jordan Scott and Sydney Smith.

The book tells the story of a boy whose father helps him by explaining that the flow of his words is like a river.

Sheeran said he was "delighted" to read the tale, adding: "I hope the story helps inspire and support other children who stutter."

"Growing up, I had a stutter like the boy in I Talk Like a River, so I'm delighted to be reading this story for CBeebies Bedtime Stories, especially as I'm a new dad myself," he said.

Media caption, A wide variety of stars have previously read CBeebies Bedtime Stories

The singer follows in the footsteps of several stars who have read CBeebies Bedtime Stories, including Dolly Parton,Regé-Jean Page,Floella Benjamin,Chris Evans,Rob Delaney,Orlando Bloom,Tom Hardy, Josh Homme,Ryan Reynolds,David Hasselhoff, Joe Wicks,Ewan McGregor and Jodie Whittaker.

CBeebies Bedtime Stories are broadcast weekdays at 18:50 BST on the CBeebies channel and are also available on BBC iPlayer.

NME reported that Sheeran told a New York fundraiser for the American Institute Of Stuttering in 2015 that learning to rap like Eminem helped him get rid of his childhood stutter.

He said: "My Uncle Jim told my dad that Eminem was the next Bob Dylan - it's pretty similar, it's all just storytelling - so my dad bought me The Marshall Mathers LP when I was nine years old, not knowing what was on it.

"I learned every word of it, back to front, by the time I was 10. He raps very fast and melodically and percussively, and it helped me get rid of the stutter."

Sheeran's story will air on Friday 5 November, following the release of his new album = (Equals).

The record, which follows his previous albums + (Plus), x (Multiply) and ÷ (Divide), will include Shivers and Bad Habits, both of which reached number one in the UK singles chart earlier this year.

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story