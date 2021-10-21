Ed Sheeran: Singer to read CBeebies Bedtime Story about stuttering
Ed Sheeran will become the latest star to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story, telling a story about a boy who has a stutter, much like he did as a child.
The musician will read I Talk Like a River by Jordan Scott and Sydney Smith.
The book tells the story of a boy whose father helps him by explaining that the flow of his words is like a river.
Sheeran said he was "delighted" to read the tale, adding: "I hope the story helps inspire and support other children who stutter."
"Growing up, I had a stutter like the boy in I Talk Like a River, so I'm delighted to be reading this story for CBeebies Bedtime Stories, especially as I'm a new dad myself," he said.
The singer follows in the footsteps of several stars who have read CBeebies Bedtime Stories, including Dolly Parton,Regé-Jean Page,Floella Benjamin,Chris Evans,Rob Delaney,Orlando Bloom,Tom Hardy, Josh Homme,Ryan Reynolds,David Hasselhoff, Joe Wicks,Ewan McGregor and Jodie Whittaker.
CBeebies Bedtime Stories are broadcast weekdays at 18:50 BST on the CBeebies channel and are also available on BBC iPlayer.
NME reported that Sheeran told a New York fundraiser for the American Institute Of Stuttering in 2015 that learning to rap like Eminem helped him get rid of his childhood stutter.
He said: "My Uncle Jim told my dad that Eminem was the next Bob Dylan - it's pretty similar, it's all just storytelling - so my dad bought me The Marshall Mathers LP when I was nine years old, not knowing what was on it.
"I learned every word of it, back to front, by the time I was 10. He raps very fast and melodically and percussively, and it helped me get rid of the stutter."
Sheeran's story will air on Friday 5 November, following the release of his new album = (Equals).
The record, which follows his previous albums + (Plus), x (Multiply) and ÷ (Divide), will include Shivers and Bad Habits, both of which reached number one in the UK singles chart earlier this year.
