America's Got Talent Extreme: British stuntman says boo to death after accident
A UK stuntman involved in a serious accident while rehearsing for America's Got Talent: Extreme last week has thanked supporters from hospital.
Jonathan Goodwin posted a picture of himself jokingly saying "na-na-na-na-na to death" on Instagram on Wednesday.
It was reported that the 41-year-old got sandwiched between two vehicles suspended in the air before falling to the ground.
He said he would take a break after the accident left him on "the brink".
According to TMZ, the stunt involved the Welshman having to free himself from a straitjacket while dangling by his feet between two swinging cars. However, instead of safely dropping between them on to an air mattress below, Goodwin was caught between them and fell to the ground.
A spokesperson for the show confirmed to Variety at the time that he was responsive and had been taken to the hospital.
"A couple of days ago my life took a complete left turn," Goodwin, aka The Dare Devil explained to his Instagram followers in his update.
"And the outpouring of love from all the corners of the world; from people I didn't even think would know or remember me… has just been astonishing."
"I have been to the very brink and dodged the worst that a human being can, without fear… because I was protected by love," he continued.
Adding: "To death I say na-na-na-na-na boo boo… and to the rest of you… watch this space. There is a long road to recovery and that won't look like what it did… I may leave the daft [stuff] alone for a while, but I have a lot left to do in this world."
His fiancée, the actor Amanda Abbington tweeted: "I love you so very, very much. It's actually ridiculous how much I love you, my beautiful loon."
BBC News has contacted the show's producers for comment. The show was suspended after the incident.
The America's Got Talent spin-off features judges Simon Cowell, Terry Crews, former WWE wrestler Nikki Bella and motorsports champion Travis Pastrana.
The series is due to air in the US on NBC later this year or early next year.
Goodwin, from Pembrokeshire, has appeared on shows including the Discovery Channel's One Way Out and How Not to Become Shark Bait, as well as Channel 4's Balls of Steel, the Jonathan Ross Show and Britain's Got Talent.
In 2012, he was given his own stunt series, titled The Incredible Mr Goodwin, on UKTV's Watch.
His on-air stunts have involved him allowing himself to be attacked by a shark, free climbing skyscrapers, and lying on a single nail as a breezeblock is broken on his chest with a sledgehammer. He has also performed "extreme planking" (when you hold a plank position for hours at a time) and been "buried alive" for entertainment purposes.
Last year, Goodwin, who has performed in London's West End as one of The Illusionists, was also a semi-finalist on America's Got Talent.
