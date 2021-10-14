Ugo Monye pulls out of Saturday's Strictly Come Dancing
Former rugby player Ugo Monye will miss this week's Strictly Come Dancing because of back problems.
"Unfortunately I'm not going to be able to dance this weekend on the show," he wrote on Twitter.
"I have a history of back problems which has always been managed under the guidance of medical professionals. Unfortunately this has been causing me some unwanted problems this week!"
His withdrawal comes a day after Robert Webb pulled out of the series entirely.
The Peep Show star, who had open heart surgery two years ago, said he realised he had "bitten off way more than I could chew for this stage in my recovery".
On Thursday, Monye added: "I have been advised by medical professionals and with huge support from Strictly to get some treatment and rest to ensure that I can get myself back to full capacity and fighting fit for next week.
"Gutted Oti and I won't be dancing this weekend but wishing all the other contestants the best of luck and will be cheering them on from home!"
The former Harlequins and England winger is paired with Oti Mabuse.
He retired from rugby in 2015, and recently became one of the new team captains on the BBC's long-running A Question of Sport.
His temporary departure leaves 11 celebrities to perform this weekend after Nina Wadia and Katie McGlynn became the first two to be voted off.