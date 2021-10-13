Strictly Come Dancing: Robert Webb withdraws due to ill health
- Published
Comedian Robert Webb and his dance partner Dianne Buswell are withdrawing from Strictly Come Dancing.
Peep Show star Webb, who had open heart surgery two years ago, made the decision due to ill health.
He said he had an urgent consultation with his heart specialist after experiencing symptoms and she recommended he pull out of the series.
A Strictly spokeswoman said the show would continue as normal this weekend, despite Webb's departure.
Webb said he was "extremely sorry" to have to leave the competition.
"I'm proud of the three dances that Dianne Buswell and I managed to perform and deeply regret having to let her down like this," he said.
"I couldn't have wished for a more talented partner or more patient teacher, and it's a measure of Dianne's professionalism and kindness that I was able to get as far as I did."
Webb and Buswell had performed three dances together, the most recent as Kermit and Miss Piggy in last weekend's Movie Week show.
They danced a quickstep to The Muppet Show theme, from The Muppets Movie, on Saturday night and scored 25 points from the judges. Viewers gave them enough votes to avoid the dance off, broadcast on Sunday.
Buswell said: "I know Robert had a lot more to give to the competition but his health of course comes first and I wish him a speedy recovery. I feel lucky to have danced with him and to call him a friend."
Strictly's executive producer Sarah James thanked the pair for their "commitment, creativity and joy they brought to the show".