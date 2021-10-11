Pink is UK's most-played female artist of 21st Century, says PPL
Pink has been named the most played female artist of the 21st Century in the UK, in a chart compiled by music licensing company PPL.
The ranking was compiled from music usage and airplay data from UK radio stations and television channels.
Pink has been played more than Adele, Beyonce, Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Katy Perry, according to the figures.
The US star, 42, has built up a strong back catalogue of enduring radio-friendly hits since 2000.
Pink's debut album Can't Take Me Home was released at the turn of the century, with an R&B flavour and hits such as Most Girls, You Make Me Sick and There You Go.
The singer, whose real name is Alecia Moore, went in a rockier direction with her second album, before embracing a slightly poppier sound on many of her later records.
Hits such as Just Give Me A Reason, Try, What About Us, Sober and Walk Me Home have remained staples on radio station playlists long after their release.
Madonna came in at number two on the chart following a four-decade career in which she has released hit records including True Blue, Ray Of Light and Music.
In third place is Katy Perry, whose third album Teenage Dream was one of the most popular of the 2010s. Rihanna and Lady Gaga are fourth and fifth respectively.
The UK is represented in the chart by acts including Adele, who is in sixth place, and Little Mix, who claim ninth.
Adele's second studio album 21 is one of the most successful releases of all time, selling more than five million copies and winning album of the year at the Grammys and the Brits.
The singer is set to make her musical comeback next week with new single Easy On Me.
However, while she is one of the best-selling artists in the world, Adele has only released three studio albums to date, whereas Pink has released eight - which, in turn, has provided more possible material for radio play.
PPL's chart marks the start of celebrations ahead of the fourth edition of National Album Day on Saturday 16 October, which this year is celebrating female artists.
Kylie Minogue, who ranked eighth, said it was "such an honour to be one of the UK's most played female artists of the 21st century and to be in such great company!"
She added: "It's mind-blowing to me and I'm so touched to know my music is continuing to be enjoyed by so many people."
Peter Leathem, chief executive officer at PPL, said: "This chart brings together an incredible array of talent who have recorded some of the UK's favourite music, including a number of the biggest and most influential albums of all time."
The most played female artists of the 21st century in the UK:
1. Pink
2. Madonna
3. Katy Perry
4. Rihanna
5. Lady Gaga
6. Adele
7. Beyonce
8. Kylie Minogue
9. Little Mix
10. Whitney Houston
11. Taylor Swift
12. Sugababes
13. Kelly Clarkson
14. Dua Lipa
15. Ellie Goulding
16. Christina Aguilera
17. Diana Ross
18. Jess Glynne
19. Rita Ora
20. Ariana Grande
Source: PPL