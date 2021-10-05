Givenchy criticised for noose necklace at Paris Fashion Week
- Published
French fashion house Givenchy has been criticised after models wore necklaces shaped like nooses on the catwalk at its Paris Fashion Week show.
Three models wore gold and silver versions of the accessory at Givenchy's spring-summer 2022 show on Sunday.
It comes two years after Burberry said sorry for a hoodie featuring a noose.
"You'd think the industry would've learned not to put things that resemble nooses around a model's neck," wrote fashion Instagram account Diet Prada.
It added: "This @givenchyofficial necklace that just came down the runway steers dangerously close to that same territory. Really makes you wonder how no one noticed, but alas… history repeats itself."
Activist and artist Kim Saira wrote: "How did this go through several people before this show and everyone thought this was OK? And also why am I not surprised?"
Givenchy shows a ‘noose necklace’ in its Paris Fashion Week show. I guess a swastika, or a model carrying a gun, or wearing a white hood, were all too edgy. pic.twitter.com/LnqdtHJEDx— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 4, 2021
Ok I liked givenchy’s new pieces BUT that noose necklace … cmon now— Sag Goddess✨ (@theBROOKEshow) October 4, 2021
Honestly in which world having a noose hanging on a girl's neck is fashion, #Givenchy?— Abhik Choudhury (@iamabhik) October 4, 2021
Spring/Summer 2022 dragged way back to 1822. Do better, Matthew, both for the brand and the world. Young girls & guys don't need to see this at any stage, especially #ParisFashionWeek. Tch. pic.twitter.com/Uh3RUyhVqi
The necklace was part of Givenchy creative director Matthew Williams' first in-person catwalk show since he joined the luxury brand last summer.
He told Vogue the pieces were "really, really worked and complex", and were created with US artist Josh Smith, inspired by his Grim Reaper paintings.
Givenchy has not commented on the backlash to the necklace.
When the Burberry row erupted in 2019, one of its models, Liz Kennedy, wrote in a long post on Instagram: "Suicide is not fashion."
Burberry boss Marco Gobbetti said the brand was "deeply sorry for the distress" caused, adding: "It was insensitive and we made a mistake."
In recent years, the fashion industry has caused controversy on a number of occasions.
Gucci withdrew a woollen jumper from sale in 2019 after the item was criticised for resembling blackface.
Prada also pulled items with images that appeared to resemble black monkeys with large red lips.
Katy Perry removed two items from her shoe range after complaints that one of the designs was racist.
And Dolce & Gabbana caused controversy in 2016 when it called an item of footwear in its spring/summer collection a "slave sandal".