Blink-182's Mark Hoppus tells fans he is 'cancer free'
- Published
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus has told fans he is free of cancer after months of successful chemotherapy treatment.
The 49-year-old punk-pop singer and bass player revealed in June he had been diagnosed with stage four diffuse large B cell lymphoma.
"Just saw my oncologist and I'm cancer free!!" he wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.
"Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love."
He added he would still have to get scanned every six months and that it would take him "until the end of the year to get back to normal", but, he declared: "Today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed."
Hoppus, who has a teenage son with wife Skye Everly, has added the title of "cancer destroyer" to his Twitter bio. Last week he noted how his hair had been growing back white, like George Clooney or perhaps Doc Brown from the Back to the Future film series.
Reacting online, Alex Gaskarth from the band All Time Low described it as "the best news in the world".
Actor Adam Devine offered: "Congrats buddy! Best feeling in the world. Enjoy it!"
Blink-182 emerged from the Southern California punk scene of the early 1990s.
With high-energy irreverent live shows, and radio-friendly hits like What's My Age Again? and All The Small Things, they became one of the biggest US bands of the decade.
Back in June 2021, Hoppus revealed he was undergoing chemotherapy treatment for cancer. "It sucks and I'm scared," he posted online. Adding: "And at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this."
"I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive," he continued.
"Can't wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all."
Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.