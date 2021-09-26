Strictly's Tom Fletcher and partner test positive
Strictly Come Dancing's Tom Fletcher and dance partner Amy Dowden have tested positive for Covid-19, a day after first live show in the series.
The pair will miss next week's live show and are now self-isolating separately, the broadcaster said.
The BBC added "that all being well, they will return the following week".
Fletcher, a singer, songwriter and author, is best known for being one of the lead vocalists of pop rock band McFly.
On Sunday, the band's Twitter account and his own personal account said he was unwell and would not be onstage for their performance in Glasgow tonight.
"He sends huge and heartfelt apologies to all the fans he won't see tonight. The show will still be going ahead, we're looking forward to seeing you all and need you guys to sing extra loud for us tonight."
Dowden said in an Instagram post that she had tested positive for Covid-19 but did not have any symptoms.
She added: "I have no doubt that over the next 10 days my mind will be going crazy with choreography ideas, ready to get back on the Strictly dancefloor for the live show in week three."
It comes after an unnamed professional dancer tested positive for Covid earlier this month, in the run-up to the show's launch last Saturday.
There have been reports that some of the pro dancers on Strictly have refused to be vaccinated, although there is no suggestion Dowden is among them.
And on 3 February, the dancer, who has spoken publicly about living with the chronic bowel condition Crohn's disease, shared a post on Instagram in which she said she was "incredibly grateful" to be having her Covid vaccine the following day.
Earlier this week, Strictly pro Gorka Márquez told ITV's This Morning stories about dancers' vaccine status were "just speculation" and the dance show was "taking big responsibility to keep everyone safe".
Fletcher and Dowden tackled a cha-cha-cha to September by Earth, Wind and Fire in Strictly Come Dancing's first live show of the 2021 series, the night before testing positive.