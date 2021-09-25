TV channels go off air after fire alarm
A number of TV channels went off air on Saturday following "technical problems".
Viewers of Channel 4 reported seeing a still screen for about 25 minutes, while Channel 5 was also off air for about 30 minutes.
Wales's public service broadcaster S4C, which was also affected, said the problem was caused by a fire alarm at a London distribution centre.
It said the BBC, ITV Paramount and E Music were also affected by the issue.
Channel 4 confirmed two of its channels, Channel 4 and More 4, were temporarily off air in a tweet, though service has now resumed.
Some viewers said Film4 and E4 were also affected.
The broadcaster tweeted: "Channel 4 and More 4 are currently off air due to a technical problem. We are working to restore them as quickly as possible."
A spokesperson later said: "We did come off air due to technical issues and steps were taken to put this right as soon as possible."
A spokesman for S4C, the Welsh language public service TV broadcaster, said: "As a result of a fire alarm at a television distribution centre in London on Saturday night, S4C's transmissions were lost on the Freeview platform for most of the evening.
"S4C's broadcasts on Sky, Freesat, Virgin Media, S4C Clic or BBC iPlayer were not affected.
"Other channels affected included BBC, ITV, C4, C5, Paramount and E Music.
"S4C apologises to all those who failed to see their favourite programmes on Saturday evening."
Channel 5 went off air for some viewers at 19:00 GMT, with a message on the channel saying: "We apologise for the interruption. We'll be back with you as soon as we can."