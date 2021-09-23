Notting Hill director Roger Michell dies aged 65
- Published
Notting Hill director Roger Michell has died at the age of 65, his publicist has announced.
In statement issued to the Press Association, he said it was with "great sadness" that has the director's family confirmed he died on Wednesday.
Notting Hill, a 1999 romantic comedy which starred Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant, became one of the highest-grossing British films of all time.
Michell was also known for other movies including Venus and My Cousin Rachel.
In 2011, he directed Harrison Ford, Diane Keaton and Rachel McAdams in Morning Glory, a film set behind the scenes of a fictional TV breakfast show.
The South African-born filmmaker is survived by his four children, Harry, Rosie, Maggie and Sparrow.
His theatre credits include Nina Raine's Consent, Harold Pinter's The Homecoming and Dylan Thomas' Under Milk Wood.