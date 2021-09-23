Strictly Come Dancing: Pro dancer Gorka Márquez plays down vaccine speculation
Strictly star Gorka Márquez has said reports that some pro dancers on the show are refusing to be vaccinated against Covid are "just speculation".
Saturday's show is due to go ahead as planned following stories published by The Sun that three of the professional dancers are unvaccinated.
The BBC has not confirmed the reports, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged all the dancers to get the jab.
Márquez told This Morning everyone is free to make their own decision.
His celebrity dance partner, soap star Katie McGlynn, added that the decision about whether or not to get vaccinated "depends on each individual".
'None of our business'
Speaking to the ITV programme on Thursday, Márquez said: "What I know is the show is taking big responsibility to keep everyone safe.
"Lots of testing, lots of trying to keep everyone distanced and safe [while in] the studio. They did it last year, we were all safe so this year they are doing the same and it will work because we did it last year."
Asked about the vaccine reports, he replied: "Everyone is free to do whatever they want [regarding the vaccines].
"You go in the streets right now and some people might be vaccinated and some people might not."
McGlynn said the decision on vaccines "depends on each individual", adding: "I personally don't know everybody's situation, because it's none of our business because we have to keep separate from everybody else.
"But everybody's getting on like a house on fire and seem to be gelling well and I just think it's all speculation."
McGlynn noted how dancers on this year's show have "a bit more freedom" compared to last year, when vaccines were not readily available.
She said if she was at all worried about catching or spreading Covid she would keep away from her family for the duration of the show.
Speaking on ITV's Lorraine earlier on Thursday, celebrity chef and social media star Tilly Ramsay stressed the show's producers were "working so hard" on health and safety.
Ramsay, the daughter of famous chef Gordon, will dance the waltz with her partner Nikita Kuzmin on the long-running BBC One show on Saturday.
When asked if the programme was strict about Covid protocols, she replied: "It definitely is.
"Firstly, I think it's just amazing that they've been able to even put the show on," she said. "They're working so hard to keep everyone safe and I think we definitely do feel safe there."
The pair confirmed they were in a bubble and being tested regularly.
Interest in the Strictly vaccination speculation made it all the way to the US capital, Washington DC, on Wednesday, where the prime minister gave journalists his view on the matter.
"I think that that's a matter for the [Strictly] producers but I strongly believe that people should get vaccinated," he said.
"I don't want to bully people or to lecture them but, well I don't mind lecturing them, I'll lecture them: I think it is a great thing to do for yourself, your family, your community.
"I think people should get a jab and it is a wonderful thing to do."
On the same day, a spokeswoman for the show told BBC News: 'We do not comment on speculation of somebody's Covid vaccination status.
"Strictly Come Dancing production has, and will, continue to follow strict government guidelines to ensure the safety of all on the show."
The NHS website states that vaccines are "the best way to protect yourself and others" against Covid, adding that they reduce the risk of people getting seriously ill or dying from the virus, while also lessening the chances of them catching or spreading it.
However, the guidance also states that vaccinated people can still catch and spread coronavirus.
