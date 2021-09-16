Sir Elton John: UK and European tour postponed to 2023 after hip injury
Sir Elton John has postponed his upcoming 2021 UK and European tour until 2023, due to a hip injury from this summer when he "fell awkwardly".
The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour dates will be rescheduled, the 74-year-old singer confirmed on Thursday.
'It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I am forced to reschedule," Sir Elton said in a statement.
He had been due to perform soon in Manchester, London, Leeds, Birmingham, Liverpool, Aberdeen and Glasgow.
'Pain and discomfort'
"At the end of my summer break I fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since," he explained.
"Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving."
He continued: "I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications.
"I will be undertaking a program of intensive physiotherapy that will ensure a full recovery and a return to full mobility without pain."
Important update on my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.#EltonFarewellTour pic.twitter.com/qyPY2H0t9k— Elton John (@eltonofficial) September 16, 2021
Sir Elton went on to explain that despite being unable to play his full three-hour sets while travelling around the country/continent, he will still perform a short five-song set at the Global Citizen event on 25 September - as he doesn't want to let the charity down.
After the event, he confirmed, he will then have an operation, and hopes to be fit to recommence the US leg of his epic final tour January 2022, starting in New Orleans.
Ticketholders for the rescheduled performances will receive new event information shortly.
"I know how patient my incredible fans have been since Covid halted touring last year, and it breaks my heart to keep you waiting any longer," he said.
"I completely feel your frustrations after the year we've had. I promise you this - the shows will return to the road next year and I will make sure they are more than worth the wait."
Earlier this month, Sir Elton announced he is to release a new album in October entitled The Lockdown Sessions, featuring collaborations with the likes of Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, Stevie Wonder and Stevie Nicks.
The veteran piano player, who has previously had to postpone concerts due to Covid, recently accused the government of failing to understand the implications of Brexit on UK music and touring.
He also appeared alongside Sir Michael Caine in a light-hearted NHS ad, promoting the uptake of vaccines.
