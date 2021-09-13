Tanya Fear: Missing Dr Who actress found safe in LA
- Published
British actress Tanya Fear has been found in Los Angeles after being reported missing last week.
A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told the BBC that the 31-year-old was safe. They would not provide further details.
A statement said the actress's family were "relieved and extremely grateful".
Fear appeared in a 2018 episode of BBC sci-fi drama Doctor Who. Friends and family said she had last been seen on Thursday.
According to the @FindTanyaFear Twitter account, which is described as being run by her family, the actress left her Hollywood Bowl apartment without her phone or purse and was last seen at 22:00 local time that day.
Her uncle had said the family were "deeply worried".
A statement posted on @FindTanyaFear on Monday thanked police and members of the public for their efforts in locating the actress, and the "outpouring of concern and support over the last several days".
"We understand she is not physically harmed, but as a precaution, is being assessed at a local hospital," it said.
The actress, whose real name is Tanyaradzwa Fear, has also appeared in TV's Spotless, Endeavour, DCI Banks and Midsomer Murders. She was seen in the movie Kick-Ass 2 and had recently started doing stand-up comedy.