Jamie Campbell: We need more stories from outside London

"That is a very deep question," Campbell smiles. "If we're being honest then, maybe, yes. I did drag because I needed that confidence. Fifi allowed me to do that. But as time went on I got lost in the character and forgot how I was as Jamie. And I only felt beautiful and confident when I was dressed as Fifi. But over the years I've come to learn that everything Fifi is, I am as Jamie and more.