Abba return to UK top 10 after 40 years with new song
- Published
Abba have made a return to the UK charts, a week after unveiling their first new songs for four decades.
One of the reunion tracks, Don't Shut Me Down, has gone in at number nine - giving the Swedish pop legends their first top 10 single since 1981.
The other new tune, I Still Have Faith In You, is a new entry at number 14.
Both songs will appear on a new album called Abba Voyage, which is expected to be a best-seller when it is released in November.
"At first it was just two songs, and then we said, 'Well, maybe we should do a few others,'" Benny Andersson said when making the announcement last week.
He, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Agnetha Faltskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad ended up recording 10 tracks together.
The new songs will also be played by virtual versions of the band members at a set of concerts next year in a specially-built arena in east London.
Playing six nights a week, the "live" show - also titled Abba Voyage - will feature the "Abba-tars" accompanied by a 10-piece live band put together by Klaxons keyboardist James Righton and including pop star Little Boots.
More than 250,000 tickets for the shows were sold in the first three days, in what Ticketmaster called "the busiest presale and on-sale launch so far this year".
Greatest hits album Abba Gold also went back into the top five of the album chart this week, where Drake's new album Certified Lover Boy went straight to number one, deposing rival rapper Kanye West.
Three of Drake's tracks - Girls Want Girls, Fair Trade and Champagne Poetry - went straight into the top five in the singles chart. But he could not claim the number one spot, which was held by Ed Sheeran's Bad Habits for the 11th week in a row.