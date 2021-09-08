Married At First Sight UK's Nikita Jasmine removed for 'aggression'
Married At First Sight UK contestant Nikita Jasmine has been removed from the matchmaking show for "unacceptable" behaviour, Channel 4 has said.
Jasmine, 26, from Durham, was asked to leave the E4 programme after "a situation escalated off camera", according to a Channel 4 statement.
It said her level of aggression "was unacceptable and breached our agreed code of conduct on behaviour".
She has apologised, Channel 4 said. Her agent declined to comment to the BBC.
The Channel 4 statement said: "The wellbeing of cast and crew is our utmost priority at all times throughout production and beyond."
'The opposite of what I've asked'
It added that "all involved have been offered support and Nikita has since apologised and resolved the situation with those involved".
In Married at First Sight, strangers are matched "scientifically" by experts. The couples meet just moments before they tie the knot, and over the coming weeks must decide whether to continue their relationships.
Jasmine told viewers she was hoping for a 6ft tall man with muscles, nice teeth and green eyes. After meeting new husband for the first time, she told the camera: "They've just done the total opposite of what I've asked for."
In promotional material for the show, Jasmine was described as having "sassiness, confidence and lots of opinions".
