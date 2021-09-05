Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding dies aged 39
Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding, who had breast cancer, has died at the age of 39, her mother has said.
In a post on Instagram, Harding's mother Marie said: "It's with deep heartbreak that today I'm sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away."
