Richard E Grant heartbroken at the death of his wife, Joan Washington

Published
image sourceGetty Images
image captionRichard E Grant and Joan Washington had a 35-year marriage

Oscar-nominated actor Richard E Grant says his heart is "broken" after the loss of his wife, Joan Washington, a vocal coach on films including The Witches and Red Sparrow.

He tweeted a short film of them dancing, calling her the "love of my life and giver of life to our daughter Olivia".

Washington worked on Oscar-winning film Elizabeth and with Ewan McGregor and Natalie Portman on The Phantom Menace.

The vocal coach was born in Aberdeen.

Grant was Oscar-nominated in 2019 for the film Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Grant's tweet received condolences from many famous names, including David Baddiel, Tamzin Outhwaite, Jenny Eclair and Sarah Millican, Rebecca Front, Joanne Harris and JoJo Moyes, who all expressed their sadness for his loss.

