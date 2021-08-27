Gogglebox star Andrew Michael dies aged 61
- Published
Gogglebox star Andrew Michael has died at the age of 61, Channel 4 has confirmed.
He was well known for appearing on the series alongside his wife Carolyne and children Louis and Alex.
The family joined the show, which sees members of the public review the previous week's television, in 2013.
A statement from Channel 4 and producers Studio Lambert said he died after a short illness last weekend with his family by his side.
"Retired hotelier Andy, who brought much wit and insight to Gogglebox, was one of the show's original cast members, appearing in the very first episode in 2013," it said.
"Beloved father to Katy, Alex, Pascal and Louis, and cherished husband of Carolyne, Andy was a much-loved and respected member of the Gogglebox family, and he will be very sadly missed.
"Our love and thoughts are with Carolyne and the entire family. The family have asked for privacy at this very sad time."
We are deeply saddened to share the passing of Gogglebox star Andy Michael at the age of 61 following a short illness.— C4 Gogglebox (@C4Gogglebox) August 27, 2021
Our thoughts are with his family at this time. Andy will be truly missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew. pic.twitter.com/9swH4JA0RN
Michael, from Brighton, was the son of immigrant parents who came to the UK from Cyprus in 1951.
The family were among the original participants when the programme launched eight years ago.
They disappeared from the series when Michael stood as the Ukip candidate for Hastings and Rye at the 2015 general election.
He wasn't allowed to appear on Gogglebox at the same time and said his family were unhappy with his choice to put politics first.
He said in a BBC interview at the time: "We had a number of family meetings and the children essentially interviewed me. They said, 'Dad, how much do you really want to do this? How much do you really want to be a Ukip MP?'"
But they were allowed to return to the series when he was defeated, finishing in third place after attracting almost 6,800 votes, or 13% of the constituency total.
Daughter Katy and son Pascal rarely appear on screen.
Michael died in the same week as his Gogglebox co-star Mary Cook, who was 92.