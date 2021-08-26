Letitia Wright treated for injuries after Black Panther 2 accident
- Published
Actress Letitia Wright was treated in hospital after an accident on the set of the upcoming Black Panther sequel.
The star, who plays Shuri, Princess of Wakanda, received minor injuries in what was described as a "stunt rig accident".
The film shoot was happening overnight in Boston, separate to the main production in Atlanta.
Although the nature of her injuries was not disclosed, the actress was released from hospital after several hours.
The incident is not expected to have an impact on the shooting schedule for the superhero sequel.
Wright is one of several stars returning in the film, titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, alongside Daniel Kaluuya, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o and Angela Bassett.
Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the movie is expected to continue the story of the technologically-advanced African nation of Wakanda after the death of King T'Challa, who was played by the late actor Chadwick Boseman.
Film studio Marvel has confirmed that Boseman's role will not be recast, and they will not use digital effects to include his likeness in the film.
It was recently announced that British star Michaela Coel - who created and starred in I May Destroy You - would join the cast in an unknown role.
Additionally, Dominique Thorne, who will play the up-and-coming superhero Ironheart in a forthcoming Disney Plus TV series, will make her Marvel debut in the Black Panther film.
Production on the sequel began in June, with Ryan Coogler back in the director's chair.
He has previously spoken about the challenges of continuing the story without Boseman, who died of colon cancer last year.
"This is one of the more profound things that I've ever gone through in my life," he told the Unbothered podcast last year, "having to be a part of keeping this project going without this particular person, who was like the glue that held it together."
British star Kaluuya, who plays T'Challa's second-in-command W'Kabi, said the sequel's goal would be to honour the late star.
"For me, what's important to me is not the Black Panther legacy, it's the legacy of Chadwick Boseman, because that's a human being and a spirit that is real," Kaluuya told The Ringer.
"How can we honour that? Black Panther is going to do what Black Panther does, but that's a man that lived for us. He did it for us, did it our nephews, our nieces, our kids. It's our duty to honour that man the way he honoured us."