Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at 80
- Published
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, who helped them become one of the greatest bands in rock 'n' roll, has died at the age of 80.
"It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts," a statement said.
It said he was "a cherished husband, father and grandfather" and "one of the greatest drummers of his generation".
Tributes have been paid from across the music world, including from his Beatles counterpart Sir Ringo Starr.
#God bless Charlie Watts we’re going to miss you man peace and love to the family Ringo 😎✌️🌟❤️🌈🎶☮️ pic.twitter.com/3tSFg7EMQG— #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) August 24, 2021
Sir Elton John wrote on Twitter: "A very sad day. Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company."
The news comes weeks after it was announced that Watts would miss the band's US tour dates to recover from an unspecified medical procedure. Watts was previously treated for throat cancer in 2004.
He had been a member of the Stones since January 1963, when he joined Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Brian Jones in their fledgling group.
A jazz aficionado at heart, Watts helped them become, with The Beatles, one of the bands who took rock 'n' roll to the masses in the 60s with classics like (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction, Jumpin' Jack Flash, Get Off My Cloud and Sympathy for the Devil.
Other tributes came from The Sex Pistols' Glen Matlock, who said he "kept the beat to the soundtrack of our lives", while Nile Rodgers wrote: "Thanks for all the great music."
RIP Charlie Watts, one of the greatest rock drummers ever and a real gentleman. Condolences to his family and the band. #charliewatts #RollingStones— Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) August 24, 2021
Singer-songwriterJoan Armatrading wrote: "Why am I crying? Because Charlie Watts has died. Who knew that any of the Rolling Stones musicians would ever leave this earth."
Fellow singerCurtis Stigers said: "My mom always claimed I was conceived during the chorus of Satisfaction by The Rolling Stones. Thank you, Charlie Watts. I owe you my life."
The statement from the Rolling Stones' publicist said: "He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today [Tuesday] surrounded by his family.
"We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time."
In 2016, Watts was ranked 12th in Rolling Stone magazine's list of the 100 greatest drummers of all time.
He is survived by his wife Shirley, daughter Seraphina and granddaughter Charlotte.