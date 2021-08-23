Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards give birth days apart
Little Mix bandmates Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have become mothers for the first time - just days apart.
On Saturday, Edwards, 28, had a baby with her footballer partner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Then, on Monday, Pinnock, 29, announced she and her footballer fiance, Andre Gray, had had twins a week earlier.
"We asked for a miracle, we were given two," she posted on Instagram. To which Edwards replied: "Two bundles of absolute joy. I love you my Lee Lee."
Liverpool midfielder Oxlade-Chamberlain wrote on his own page: "Anyone got any advice on how to change nappies?
"So grateful and excited to become a dad - bring on the sleepless nights."
Pinnock and Edwards now make up two-thirds of the chart-topping girl group following the departure of Jesy Nelson, in December.
Nelson will release her debut solo single this autumn.
