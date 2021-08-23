John Lydon loses court battle with ex-Sex Pistols bandmates over TV series
- Published
The Sex Pistols' music can be used in a new TV drama about the band despite former frontman John Lydon's objection, a High Court judge has ruled.
Former drummer Paul Cook and guitarist Steve Jones had sued Lydon, aka Johnny Rotten, to let the seminal punk group's songs be used in Danny Boyle's series.
The pair argued that the group members had an agreement that decisions could be taken on a "majority rule basis".
But Lydon said he rejected that deal, likening it to "slave labour".
Pistol, which began filming in March, is a six-part series based on a 2016 memoir by Jones called Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol.
Lydon's lawyer claimed the drama, which is being made by Disney for its FX channel, portrays the singer in "a hostile and unflattering light".
Director Boyle's previous films include Trainspotting, Yesterday, Steve Jobs and Slumdog Millionaire.
The written judgement was handed down remotely on Monday.