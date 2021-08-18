Sean Lock: Comedian and 8 Out of 10 Cats captain dies aged 58
- Published
Comedian Sean Lock has died from cancer at the age of 58, his agent has confirmed.
A comedy panel show favourite, Lock was a team captain on the series 8 Out of 10 Cats, hosted by Jimmy Carr.
He also appeared on QI, The Last Leg, Have I Got News for You, and The Big Fat Quiz of the Year.
In a statement, fellow comedian Lee Mack, a close friend of Lock's, described the news of his death as "heart-breaking".
"A true original both in comedy and life. I will miss him so much", Mack said.
'A unique voice'
A statement from his agent Off The Kerb Productions said: "It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Sean Lock. He died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family.
"Sean was one of Britain's finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy.
"Sean was also a cherished husband and father to three children. Sean will be sorely missed by all that knew him. We kindly request that the privacy of his family and children is respected at this difficult time."
Born in Woking, Surrey, Lock left school in the early 1980s and began working on building sites but developed skin cancer, which he blamed on over-exposure to the sun. He made a full recovery and focused on a career in comedy.
Early in his TV career, Lock appeared on the 1993 series Newman and Baddiel in pieces, alongside fellow comics Rob Newman and David Baddiel.
He co-wrote the screenplay for the 2001 feature film This Filthy Earth alongside director Andrew Kötting, which was adapted from the 1887 novel La Terre by Émile Zola.
Lock was named best live comic at the British Comedy Award in 2000.
In 2006, he presented and produced the Channel 4 series TV Heaven, Telly Hell, in which guests would discuss their likes and dislikes in television.
Guests on the show included Alan Davies, Johnny Vaughan, David Mitchell, Bill Bailey, Johnny Vegas and Nick Hancock.
Lock also appeared at Channel 4's Comedy Gala and co-hosted the Big Fat Quiz of the Year with James Corden in 2008.
He also wrote and starred in the popular BBC sitcom 15 Storeys High. The show was set in a tower block and centred on a pessimistic character called Vince (played by Lock) and his flatmate Errol, played by Benedict Wong.
But Lock was best known as a team captain on 8 Out of 10 Cats, the comedy series hosted by Jimmy Carr.
He appeared on the first 18 series, opposite team captains including Jason Manford and Jon Richardson.
Lock exited the show in 2015 and was replaced by Rob Beckett at the beginning of series 19.
This is a breaking news story. Further updates to follow.