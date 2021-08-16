Line of Duty stars to go head-to-head at National Television Awards
- Published
The stars of Line of Duty will go head-to-head for one of the main prizes at this year's National Television Awards.
Vicky McClure, Adrian Dunbar and Martin Compston are among the five nominees for the best drama performance trophy.
They will face competition from Olly Alexander and David Tennant, who delivered acclaimed performances in It's a Sin and Des respectively.
Piers Morgan has been nominated for best TV presenter, five months after he exited Good Morning Britain.
Scroll down for the full list of nominations.
Morgan left the ITV breakfast show in March after making controversial comments about the Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey.
The presenter has continued to host Piers Morgan's Life Stories, but will have to overcome Ant and Dec - who have won the prize for 19 years in a row - as well as Alison Hammond, Bradley Walsh and Holly Willoughby.
The National Television Awards, hosted by Joel Dommett, will take place in London on 9 September.
Read more about the nominees:
The latest series of Line of Duty, which was a ratings hit but received a mixed response from viewers and critics, will go up against Call The Midwife, Unforgotten and The Crown for the returning drama prize.
The documentary about late Love Island presenter Caroline Flack has been shortlisted for the factual prize.
Caroline Flack: Her Life And Death featured family and friends, including Olly Murs and Dermot O'Leary, speaking about how the presenter was affected by her life in the spotlight.
A new category has been introduced this year for the genre of authored documentaries, following a wave of celebrity-led factual programmes.
Kate Garraway is shortlisted for her poignant look at how Covid-19 affected her husband in Finding Derek.
Another new category, for best quiz game show, will see Michael McIntyre's The Wheel compete with Beat the Chasers, Celebrity Catchphrase and In For A Penny.
Rose Ayling-Ellis, who plays Frankie Lewis in EastEnders, has been nominated for best newcomer days after it was announced she would take part in the next series of Strictly Come Dancing.
The NTA nominations in full
Drama performance
- Olly Alexander - Ritchie Tozer, It's A Sin
- Martin Compston - Steve Arnott, Line of Duty
- Adrian Dunbar - Ted Hastings, Line of Duty
- Vicky McClure - Kate Fleming, Line of Duty
- David Tennant - Dennis Nilsen, Des
New drama
- Bridgerton
- Des
- It's A Sin
- Normal People
Returning drama
- Call the Midwife
- Line of Duty
- The Crown
- Unforgotten
Serial drama
- Coronation Street
- EastEnders
- Emmerdale
- Hollyoaks
Serial drama performance
- Sally Carman - Abi Franklin, Coronation Street
- Danny Dyer - Mick Carter, EastEnders
- Mollie Gallagher - Nina Lucas, Coronation Street
- Billy Price - Sid Sumner, Hollyoaks
Newcomer
- Rose Ayling-Ellis - Frankie Lewis, EastEnders
- Rhiannon Clements - Summer Ranger, Hollyoaks
- Olivia D'Lima - Paramedic Fenisha Khatri, Casualty
- Emile John - Ethan Anderson, Emmerdale
- Jude Riordan - Sam Blakeman, Coronation Street
TV presenter
- Ant and Dec
- Alison Hammond
- Piers Morgan
- Bradley Walsh
- Holly Willoughby
Bruce Forsyth entertainment award
- Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
- I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
- Taskmaster
- The Graham Norton Show
Talent show
- Britain's Got Talent
- RuPaul's Drag Race UK
- Strictly Come Dancing
- The Masked Singer
Challenge show
- Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins
- Love Island
- The Great British Bake Off
- The Great British Sewing Bee
Quiz game show
- Beat the Chasers
- Celebrity Catchphrase
- In For A Penny
- Michael McIntyre's The Wheel
Authored documentary
- Kate Garraway: Finding Derek
- Katie Price: Harvey and Me
- Marcus Rashford: Feeding Britain's Children
- Rob Burrow: My Year With MND
- Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency
Factual
- Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death
- Gogglebox
- Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip
- Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs
Daytime
- Loose Women
- The Chase
- The Repair Shop
- This Morning
Comedy
- After Life
- Friday Night Dinner
- Sex Education
- The Vicar of Dibley