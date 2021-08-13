Music stars and festivals sign up to UN initiative to combat harassment
Anne-Marie, Clara Amfo and Emily Eavis are among the music stars and industry figures who have signed an open letter condemning abuse at gigs and festivals.
They have given their backing to UN Women UK's Safe Spaces Now initiative, which calls for industry-wide change.
Next month's Strawberries & Creem festival will be used as a pilot event, taking measures to improve safety.
In 2018, research suggested that 43% of female festivalgoers aged under 40 had experienced unwanted sexual behaviour.
Male stars such as MNEK and Rudimental have also put their names to the initiative, which aims to protect women, girls and marginalised groups.
'Escapism and joy'
UN Women UK is the British arm of the United Nations body that champions gender equality and women's rights.
Executive director Claire Barnett told the BBC: "Live music is one of these places that should be such a space of escapism and joy, and after a year and a half of being locked up or not being able to see our friends and family, it's a space that we want everybody to be able to enjoy.
"But so many, especially young women, but marginalised people of all ages, were saying, 'I am nervous though', particularly after the news of the past year. 'Yeah, I might be drinking again after not having had a drink in quite a long time and I am worried about my own safety.'
"So that's why we saw a real opportunity and reached out to nightclubs and festivals and promoters and labels, and [are] also really thinking about the fact that this problem is definitely a thing within the industry as well as externally.
"Women artists, and women who have been in recording studios, have told us that they've also had bad experiences as well."
'Not enough guys are aware'
Strawberries & Creem Festival, which takes place in Cambridge in September, will be the first to implement new safety measures as part of the initiative.
They include safer routes out of toilets and venues, addressing abusive behaviour by implementing a code of conduct, and training wellbeing volunteers and staff to recognise potential abuse and how to respond.
The festival will also work with local taxi companies to help ensure people get home safely.
Strawberries & Creem co-founder Chris Jammer said: "I think a lot of guys, when they see the statistics, aren't aware that women and marginalised genders actually face this sort of thing, so it's raising awareness and having best practices in place."
His event will also host a Safe Spaces Now tent on site, with the aim to "inspire young people to be part of this change".
He added: "Hopefully they leave with a better education on how to deal with incidents, if they are bystander or if they have been directly affected themselves."
