Ant McPartlin marries Anne-Marie Corbett at star-studded wedding
Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett have married at a star-studded wedding ceremony.
The pair beamed as they waved to photographers and cheering fans following the wedding at a quaint rural church in Hampshire.
Guests included TV sidekick Declan Donnelly, Phillip Schofield, David Walliams and Dermot O'Leary.
The couple shared a kiss before departing the venue in a black Rolls Royce.
They and their guests exited St Michael's Church in Heckfield through a specially-constructed arch made of hydrangeas and roses.
Schofield said the ceremony was "amazing" and "great fun" as he left the church.
A large group of photographers were gathered outside the venue to capture the occasion.
Dozens of fans were also standing outside the church to catch a glimpse of the happy couple.
Television presenter McPartlin, 45, and 43-year-old Corbett, who was formerly his personal assistant, have been in a relationship since 2018.
They got together following McPartlin's separation from Lisa Armstrong, his wife of 11 years, earlier in 2018.
McPartlin and Corbett were reportedly planning to marry abroad but opted to host the ceremony in the UK because of the pandemic.
Corbett has two daughters from her relationship with ex-husband Scott Corbett.
Britain's Got Talent presenter McPartlin, from Newcastle-upon-Tyne, has previously described Corbett as his "rock" after she supported him following his 2018 drink-driving arrest and stint in rehab.
Amanda Holden, his Britain's Got Talent co-star, apologised for not being able to make the ceremony as she is on holiday.
She wrote on Instagram that she was "so sorry" to miss the special day, adding: "Sending our love and huge congratulations to Ant & Amzie on this amazing day."
Other guests included television presenters Patrick Kielty and Cat Deeley, who are married, comedian David Walliams, singer Alesha Dixon and former footballer Frank Lampard and his television presenter wife Christine.