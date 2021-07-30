Bob Odenkirk: Better Call Saul actor thanks supporters after heart attack
- Published
Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk has thanked his family and friends and everyone who sent him good wishes after he suffered a heart attack on Tuesday.
In a tweet, he confirmed he was taken to hospital after having a "small heart attack" but said he was going to be okay after taking a "beat to recover".
The US actor, 58, collapsed while filming his Breaking Bad spin-off show in New Mexico.
Odenkirk has received four Emmy nominations for the series.
"I feel the love and it means so much," he wrote on Twitter on Friday. "I'm going to be OK thanks to... the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery."
"I'll be back soon," he added.
Better Call Saul first aired in 2015 after Breaking Bad ended two years earlier. Filming is in its sixth and final season, which is due to be broadcast next year on US network AMC.
Odenkirk's character evolves from a struggling lawyer named Jimmy McGill to the Saul Goodman character he is seen playing in Breaking Bad.
News of his heart attack earlier this week brought an outpouring of concern.
Bryan Cranston, who starred in Breaking Bad as drugs kingpin Walter White, urged people on Instagram to "think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way".
In his tweet on Friday, Odenkirk also thanked AMC and Sony Pictures for their support and help.