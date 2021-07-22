Gary Lineker to host new ITV gameshow, Sitting on a Fortune
- Published
Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker is to front a new ITV cash giveaway gameshow entitled Sitting on a Fortune, it was confirmed on Thursday.
The show will involve six players choosing where to position themselves in a row of seats in order to answer questions worth up to £100,000.
"Really looking forward to this," he tweeted. "Think you'll love it."
Earlier this month it was revealed that Lineker remains the BBC's top earner despite agreeing to a pay cut.
Really looking forward to this. Think you’ll love it. #SittingOnAFortune 🤞🏻 https://t.co/xsQOmjuyoU— Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) July 22, 2021
In a statement, the former England footballer said: "I am absolutely delighted to be hosting what I think and hope will be a show that people love.
"It's going to be full of tension with high stakes and bags of drama from start to finish - everything a great game show should be. I can't wait for the viewers at home to experience the fun and the excitement of Sitting On A Fortune."
'Showing courage'
The gameshow will find contestants positioning themselves in a row of seats, one behind another. But only the player in the chair at the head of the line will gets the chance to answer questions and remain in play for the jackpot.
Wrong answers will see them relegated to the back of the line.
Katie Rawcliffe, head of commissioning at ITV Entertainment said they were "delighted" to be working with Lineker, adding the show is "all about players backing themselves and showing courage - something he knows all about".
Lineker revealed at the end of last season that he is to leave his other job as the anchor of BT Sport's Champions League football coverage.
Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.