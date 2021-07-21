Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to LA sexual assault charges
Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to rape and sexual assault charges in a Los Angeles court.
He appeared in court in a wheelchair after being extradited from New York, where he is serving a 23-year jail sentence for similar crimes.
The 69-year-old faces 11 counts of sexual assault in California relating to alleged incidents with five women.
He maintains his innocence and has said any sexual activity was consensual.
The incidents in California are said to have occurred between 2004 and 2013.
He is appealing against last year's conviction in New York.
More than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, and some of the accusations date back several decades.
Allegations reported in 2017 contributed to the rise of the #MeToo movement, which encouraged people to share experiences of sexual harassment and assault.
However, very few of the allegations have led to criminal charges.
Weinstein has produced several hit movies including Shakespeare in Love, which won the Oscar for best picture in 1999.
