AJ Tracey, Headie One and Pa Salieu lead GRM Daily Rated awards
- Published
AJ Tracey, Pa Salieu and Headie One lead this year's GRM Daily Rated Awards, with four nominations apiece.
Headie and Tracey are both up for best male artist and album of the year, for Edna and Flu Game respectively.
Jorja Smith, Enny, Little Simz, Lady Leshurr and Stefflon Don are among the nominees for best female artist.
Multiple nominee Salieu recently denied violent disorder charges and is now on conditional bail. He will appear in court again in January.
The UK rap and grime awards, now in their sixth year, will be presented at a virtual ceremony on 16 September.
The nominations are decided by the team at GRM Daily, the platform that founded the awards, while the winners are voted for by the public.
Other best album contenders include Bugzy Malone (for The Resurrection), Nines (Crabs in a Bucket) and Slowthai (Tyron), who is also up for video of the year for Cancelled, his track with Skepta.
Little Simz is nominated in the same category for Introvert.
Enny is recognised in the breakthrough of the year category, alongside Salieu, the BBC Sound of 2021 winner.
Stormzy is up for two awards - track of the year, alongside Headie One and AJ Tracey for Ain't It Different, and best video, where he features on Ghetts' Skengman Mode.
The nominations in full
Album of the Year
- AJ Tracey - Flu Game
- Bugzy Malone - The Resurrection
- D Block Europe - The Blueprint- Us Vs. Them
- Fredo - Money Can't Buy Happiness
- Ghetts - Conflict of Interest
- Headie One - Edna
- K Trap - Street Side Effects
- Loski - Music, Trial and Trauma: A Drill Story
- Nines - Crabs In A Bucket
- Slowthai - Tyron
Female Artist of the Year
- Bree Runway
- Darkoo
- Enny
- Ivorian Doll
- Jorja Smith
- Lady Leshurr
- Ms Banks
- Shaybo
- Stefflon Don
- Midas The Jagaban
Male Artist of the Year
- AJ Tracey
- Abra Cadabra
- Central Cee
- Chip
- Digga D
- Fredo
- Ghetts
- Headie One
- Potter Payper
- Tion Wayne
Breakthrough of the Year
- ArrDee
- BackRoad Gee
- ENNY
- Central Cee
- French The Kid
- Jordan
- Shaybo
- SR
- Pa Salieu
- Wewantwraiths
Personality of the Year
- Big Zuu
- Chunkz
- Harry Pinero
- Nella Rose
- Michael Dapaah
- Mo Gilligan
- Munya Chawawa
- Niko Omilana
- Yung Filly
- ZeZe Mills
Track of the Year
- A1 & J1 - Latest Trends
- Abra Cadabra - On Deck
- Central Cee - Loading
- Digga D - Woi
- Enny - Peng Black Girls (ft Amia Brave)
- Headie One, Stormzy and AJ Tracey - Ain't It Different
- Nines - Airplane Mode (ft NSG)
- Pa Salieu - My Family (ft BackRoad Gee)
- Potter Payper - Purpose
- Russ & Tion Wayne - Body
Video of the Year
- Aitch - Safe To Say (directed by KC Locke)
- AJ Tracey - Little More Love (directed by KC Locke)
- Ghetts - Skengman Mode (ft. Stormzy) (directed by Nathan James Tettey)
- Headie One - Princess Cuts (ft. Young T & Bugsey) (directed by Capone)
- Little Simz - Introvert (directed by Salomon Ligthelm)
- Meekz - Respect The Come Up (directed by KC Locke)
- Nines - Clout (directed by Charlie Di Placido)
- Pa Salieu - My Family (ft. BackRoad Gee) (directed by Femi Ladi)
- Russ & Tion Wayne - Body (directed by Wowa)
- Slowthai, Skepta - Cancelled (directed by The Rest)
Mixtape of the Year
- Abra Cadabra - Product of My Environment
- Central Cee - Wild West
- Chip - Snakes and Ladders
- Digga D - Made In The Pyrex
- Giggs - Now Or Never
- M Huncho & Nafe Smallz - DNA
- NSG - Roots
- Pa Salieu - Send Them To Coventry
- Potter Payper - Training Day 3
- Unknown T - Rise Above Hate
- Charlie Sloth
- DJ Target
- Dotty
- Henrie Kwushue
- Kenny Allstar
- Robert Bruce
- Reece Parkinson
- Snoochie Shy
- Tiffany Calver
- Yinka & Shayna Marie
Producer of the Year
- 169
- 5ive Beatz
- Chris Rich
- Ghosty
- Gotcha
- Hargo
- M1OnTheBeat
- P2J
- R14
- TSB