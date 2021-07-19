Sir Kenneth Branagh: The Browning Version cancelled due to Covid-enforced absences
- Published
Sir Kenneth Branagh's theatre company has axed an upcoming London production after Covid-enforced absences stopped its cast attending rehearsals.
The Browning Version was due to open at the Riverside Studios next month, with proceeds going to charity.
Its producers said its actors had been "robbed" of limited rehearsal time and that the show would not now proceed.
Branagh was to have played a classics teacher considering retirement in the revival of Terence Rattigan's play.
Proceeds from the production were to have been donated to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts (Rada).
The Riverside Studios said it was "gutted" to learn of the cancellation, adding that ticket holders would be refunded automatically.
We’re gutted at the news that the BROWNING VERSION has had to cancel their planned August season. We wish the affected cast members well, and a speedy recovery.— Riverside Studios (@RiversideLondon) July 18, 2021
If you bought tickets to the show you don’t need to do anything – all purchases will be refunded over the coming week. https://t.co/SRAzaoDuzJ
"Due to an increasing number of Covid-enforced absences, the Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company/Fiery Angel Production of The Browning Version at Riverside Studios has had to be cancelled," the show said in a statement.
"Despite all company members observing strict Covid protocols, multiple company members have been robbed of more than two thirds of the limited rehearsal time.
"The first run-through was conducted with only four of the seven cast members able or allowed to perform. With a short run impossible to extend due to limited cast availability, delay is impractical."
A donation will be made to Rada, the acting school where Sir Kenneth received his training, in lieu of box office receipts.
According to the press statement announcing the cancellation, some of the show's cast members are "actually unwell".
"We are deeply disappointed by this outcome, and hope very much to return to the magnificent Riverside Studios, and its loyal audiences, when circumstances allow," the statement concluded.
Cast member Lolita Chakrabarti said she was "sad" to share the news with her Twitter followers and urged people to "stay safe" as coronavirus restrictions are eased.
Film release put back
Sir Kenneth launched his theatre company in 2015 with a season of plays at London's Garrick Theatre that included a production of John Osborne's The Entertainer.
The 60-year-old was to have directed as well as starred in the revival of Rattigan's 1948 drama, which has been filmed twice with Michael Redgrave and Albert Finney in the role Sir Kenneth was to have played.
The actor will be seen next year reprising his role as detective Hercule Poirot in his new film version of Agatha Christie's Death on the Nile.
The film, a follow-up to his 2017 adaptation of Murder on the Orient Express, was to have been released in 2020 only to have its debut delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
