Respect: Jennifer Hudson on embodying soul legend Aretha Franklin

She adds: "When it came to finalising the soundtrack, that was when I realised, 'This is done differently than any film with music', because I've been blessed to do quite a few of them. Normally you go in and pre-record the soundtrack. Whereas it happened the opposite way here, so we did it all there while we were shooting the scenes. Then when it was transferred over to the record label to release the soundtrack, it was like, what is there left to do?"