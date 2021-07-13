Emmy Awards 2021: The key nominations in full
The nominations for the 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards have been announced in LA.
Here's a rundown of shows and stars in the running for awards on the big night in September.
Outstanding comedy series
- Black-ish
- Cobra Kai
- Emily in Paris
- Hacks
- The Flight Attendant
- The Kominsky Method
- Pen15
- Ted Lasso
Outstanding drama series
- The Boys
- Bridgerton
- The Crown
- The Handmaid's Tale
- Lovecraft Country
- The Mandalorian
- Pose
- This Is Us
Outstanding limited series
- I May Destroy You
- Mare of Easttown
- The Queen's Gambit
- Underground Railroad
- WandaVision
Lead actor in a comedy series
- Anthony Anderson - Black-ish
- Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method
- William H Macy - Shameless
- Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
- Kenan Thompson - Kenan
Lead actress in a comedy series
- Aidy Bryant - Shrill
- Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant
- Allison Janney - Mom
- Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish
- Jean Smart - Hacks
Supporting actor in a comedy series
- Carl Clemons-Hopkins - Hacks
- Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
- Nick Mohammed - Ted Lasso
- Paul Reiser - The Kominsky Method
- Jeremy Swift - Ted Lasso
- Kenan Thompson - Saturday Night Live
- Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live
Supporting actress in a comedy series
- Rosie Perez - The Flight Attendant
- Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
- Aidy Bryant - Saturday Night Live
- Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live
- Cecily Strong - Saturday Night Live
- Juno Temple - Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
Lead actor in a drama series
- Sterling K Brown - This Is Us
- Jonathan Majors - Lovecraft Country
- Josh O'Connor - The Crown
- Regé-Jean Page - Bridgerton
- Billy Porter - Pose
- Matthew Rhys - Perry Mason
Lead actress in a drama series
- Uzo Aduba - Treatment
- Olivia Colman - The Crown
- Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale
- Mj Rodriguez - Pose
- Jurnee Smollett - Lovecraft Country
Supporting actor in a drama series
- Tobias Menzies - The Crown
- O-T Fagbenle - The Handmaid's Tale
- Max Minghella - The Handmaid's Tale
- Bradley Whitford - The Handmaid's Tale
- Michael K Williams - Lovecraft Country
- Giancarlo Esposito - The Mandalorian
- John Lithgow - Perry Mason
- Chris Sullivan - This Is Us
Supporting actress in a drama series
- Gillian Anderson - The Crown
- Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown
- Emerald Fennell - The Crown
- Madeleine Brewer - The Handmaid's Tale
- Ann Dowd - The Handmaid's Tale
- Yvonne Strahovski - The Handmaid's Tale
- Samira Wiley - The Handmaid's Tale
- Aunjanue Ellis - Lovecraft Country
Lead actor in a limited series or movie
- Paul Bettany - WandaVision
- Hugh Grant - The Undoing
- Ewan McGregor - Halston
- Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton
- Leslie Odom Jr - Hamilton
Lead actress in a limited series or movie
- Michaela Coel - I May Destroy You
- Cynthia Erivo - Genius: Aretha
- Elizabeth Olsen - WandaVision
- Anya Taylor-Joy - The Queen's Gambit
- Kate Winslet - Mare Of Easttown
Supporting actor in a limited series or movie
- Thomas Brodie-Sangster - The Queen's Gambit
- Daveed Diggs - Hamilton
- Paapa Essiedu - I May Destroy You
- Jonathan Groff - Hamilton
- Evan Peters - Mare Of Easttown
- Anthony Ramos - Hamilton
Supporting actress in a limited series or movie
- Renee Elise Goldsberry - Hamilton
- Kathryn Hahn - WandaVision
- Moses Ingram - The Queen's Gambit
- Julianne Nicholson - Mare Of Easttown
- Jean Smart - Mare Of Easttown
Outstanding reality competition series
- Nailed It!
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Outstanding variety talk series
- Conan
- Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding variety sketch series
- A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Saturday Night Live
Outstanding television movie
- Dolly Parton's Christmas On The Square
- Oslo
- Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
- Sylvia's Love
- Uncle Frank
Writing for a comedy series
- Steve Yockey - The Flight Attendant
- Meredith Scardino - Girls5eva
- Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs, Jen Stansky - Hacks
- Maya Erskine - Pen15
- Jason Sudeikis (teleplay); Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly (story) - Ted Lasso (Make Rebecca Great Again)
- Jason Sudeikis and Bill Lawrence (teleplay and story); Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly (story) - Ted Lasso (Pilot)
Writing for a drama series
- Rebecca Sonnenshine - The Boys
- Peter Morgan - The Crown
- Yahlin Chang - The Handmaid's Tale
- Misha Green (teleplay) - Lovecraft Country
- Dave Filoni - The Mandalorian (Chapter 13: The Jedi)
- Jon Favraeu - The Mandalorian (Chapter 16: The Rescue)
- Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock, Our Lady - Pose (The Finale)
Writing for a limited series, movie or drama
- Michaela Coel - I May Destroy You
- Brad Ingelsby - Mare Of Easttown
- Scott Frank - The Queen's Gambit
- Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron - Wandavision (All-New Halloween Spooktacular)
- Jac Schaeffer - Wandavision (Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience)
- Laura Donney - Wandavision (Previously On)
Director for a comedy series
- James Burrows - B Positive (Pilot)
- Susanna Fogel - The Flight Attendant (In Case of Emergency)
- Lucia Aniello - Hacks (Pilot)
- James Widdoes - Mom (Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak)
- Zach Braff - Ted Lasso (Biscuits)
- MJ Delaney - Ted Lasso (The Hope That Kills You)
Directing for a drama series
- Julie Anne Robinson - Bridgerton (Diamond Of The First Water)
- Benjamin Caron - The Crown (Fairytale)
- Jessica Hobbs - The Crown (War)
- Liz Garbus - The Handmaid's Tale (The Wilderness)
- Jon Favreau - The Mandalorian (Chapter 9: The Marshal)
- Steven Canals - Pose (Series Finale)
Directing for a limited series
- Thomas Kail - Hamilton
- Michaela Coel and Sam Miller - I May Destroy You (Ego Death)
- Sam Miller - I May Destroy You (Eyes, Eyes, Eyes, Eyes)
- Craig Zobel - Mare Of Easttown
- Barry Jenkins - The Underground Railroad
- Matt Shakman - Wandavision
