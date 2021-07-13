Emmys 2021: The Crown and The Mandalorian lead Emmy nominations
- Published
Related Topics
The Crown and The Mandalorian lead the charge for this year's Emmy Awards, with 24 nominations apiece.
Netflix's The Crown garnered acting nods for Olivia Colman (the Queen), Josh O'Connor (Prince Charles) and Emma Corrin (Princess Diana).
It is also up for best drama series, while Disney's The Mandalorian is recognised in the same category.
Michaela Coel's critically acclaimed I May Destroy You is nominated in the competitive limited series category.
The actress and director is also up for best actress in a limited series.
Only five slots are up for grabs in the best limited series category - the other four went to Mare of Easttown, Queen's Gambit, Underground Railroad and Wandavision.