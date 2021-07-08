Euro 2020: How Neil Diamond's Sweet Caroline became an accidental football anthem

Originally a hit for the girl group back in 2001, England fans revived the pop ballad at the height of World Cup mania in the summer of 2018, borrowing lyrics from Three Lions to rework it as an ode to Southgate and the team.Fans changed the lyrics "Baby you're the one, you still turn me on, you can make me whole again" to "Southgate you're the one, you still turn me on, football's coming home again".