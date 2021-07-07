Intruder removed from TV's Love Island villa
- Published
An intruder was removed from the Love Island villa on Tuesday after having breached security, ITV has confirmed.
The uninvited guest, who is reported to be a YouTuber, didn't come into contact with the contestants at the reality show's complex in Majorca, ITV added.
"Last night a security breach was identified and an intruder was removed from the villa with immediate effect," a statement from the broadcaster said.
It said the safety of the islanders and crew "remains our primary concern".
"As part of our stringent Covid safety measures, the villa area that was trespassed has been fully deep cleaned before being made accessible again to the islanders and crew," it added.
Love Island returned to screens last week after an 18-month break enforced by the coronavirus pandemic.