Weakest Link to return with Romesh Ranganathan and celebrities
- Published
Comedian Romesh Ranganathan is to host a new celebrity version of The Weakest Link, the long-running BBC quiz show previously hosted by Anne Robinson.
Ranganathan said it was an "honour" to bring back "a TV institution".
Robinson hosted more than 1,690 editions of the show between 2000 and 2012, earning a fearsome reputation with her withering put-downs.
Confirmation of its return came on the same day she makes her debut as the new host of Channel 4's Countdown.
She is the first female host of the long-running daytime quiz show, having taken over from The Apprentice's Nick Hewer.
"Anne was an amazing host and to step into her shoes is an anxiety-inducing privilege," said Ranganathan.
"I'm hoping we've found a way to make both the fans of the show happy as well as bringing a new audience to it."
The new series will be filmed in Glasgow, will run to 12 45-minute episodes and will be shown in a primetime BBC One slot.
It will see a number of celebrities answer general knowledge questions that they must answer correctly to remain in the game.
Speaking on Radio 4's Woman's Hour on Monday, Robinson, 76, said it would be a "very different" show to the one she hosted.
"I think it's quite clever to have a guy doing it, a comedian whose approach will be very different to mine," she continued.
Weakest Link is one of the BBC's most successful international franchises, with versions of the show airing in more than 100 countries.
It was last seen on BBC One in 2017, when Robinson returned to host a special charity episode in aid of Children in Need.
"Weakest Link has always been a firm favourite with audiences and Anne Robinson was a terrific and formidable host," said Kate Phillips, the BBC's director of entertainment.
"I can't wait to see Romesh bring his own unique style of presenting to one of TV's most memorable roles."
Ranganathan is known for such shows as The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan, for which he won a Bafta in 2020.
The 43-year-old won another at this year's Bafta TV Awards for his BBC Two programme The Ranganation.
Last week he was unveiled as the new full-time host of A League Of Their Own, Sky's sports-based panel show.
Its next series will be filmed next month at Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire and is due to air on Sky One in August.
