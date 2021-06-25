Ringo Starr drops legal fight over Ring O sex toys
Sir Ringo Starr has dropped his legal case against the makers of a sex toy called a Ring O.
The Beatles drummer challenged the Ring O trademark, saying it's too similar to his name and might cause confusion.
Sir Ringo, 80, had argued that his reputation would be damaged if the Ring O name was registered as a trademark with US authorities.
But he has now withdrawn his complaint after reaching an agreement with the manufacturers.
His lawyers originally complained that the brand was "identical in appearance, sound, connotation and pronunciation" to his own name, which he has already trademarked.
Documents filed by his lawyers in 2019 said: "Consumers will likely believe that Opposer's [Starr's] newest venture is sex toys - and this is an association that Opposer does not want."
'Tarnish his name'
The rock legend "wants nothing to do with the goods", they said, adding that any connection would tarnish his "name, likeness, and brand".
Now, according to the settlement, Pacific Holdings and Momentum Management have agreed to "avoid any activity likely to lead to confusion" between their products and the musician.
The deal says the companies can only use the name for adult sex aids and desensitising sprays, and must have a space between the "Ring" and the "O".
The companies have pledged not to "degrade, tarnish or deprecate or disparage" Starr's name or image. They also said they wouldn't make any reference or innuendo associating the product with Starr, or give the impression that he's associated with it.
The Ring O is part of the Screaming O range, which Momentum says has sold 25 million products around the world.
The name Ringo is registered as a trademark by various companies for a range of products in the UK, from mop wringers and biscuits to a hormonal contraceptive vaginal ring.
Sir Ringo was knighted under his real name Richard Starkey in 2018.